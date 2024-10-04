Firefighters’ 3,000 won meals spark nutrition concerns

The average budget for firefighters' meals has been found to be as low as 3,100 won ($2.33), sparking concerns over the quality and nutritional adequacy of their food.

Data from the National Fire Agency, provided to Rep. Han Byung-do of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Friday, showed significant discrepancies in meal budgets across the country’s fire stations. In some areas, fire stations are left without the support of nutritionists, prompting further concerns about whether the meals are adequate.

A fire station in Daegu had the lowest per-meal budget at 3,112 won, followed by a station in South Gyeongsang at 3,852 won and another station in North Jeolla at 3,920 won. Several other stations in South Jeolla, Gangwon, Ulsan, and Seoul reported meal costs in the 4,000 won range.

These meal budgets are lower than the average cost of a convenience store lunchbox, which typically ranges between 4,000 won and 5,000 won. The budget is also significantly lower than meal allowances provided in other parts of the public sector, such as free school meals in Seoul, set at 5,398 won, and meals for at-risk children in the capital at 9,000 won.

The highest per-meal budget was 6,887 won in Incheon.

The variation in meal budgets is due to differing levels of financial support for firefighter meals provided by each city and province. In addition, South Jeolla Province did not employ any nutritionists across its fire stations, while North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang, and Jeju each employed only one nutritionist.

“A firefighter’s meal is the strength that saves lives,” Rep. Han emphasized, urging the need to standardize meal programs across regions.