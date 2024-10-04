SPAF 2024 kicks off with bold new narratives and experimental works

The 24th Seoul Performing Arts Festival kicked off Thursday with Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theater's "Gulliverse," a play loosely inspired by Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels."

Directed by Kim Hyun-tak, the production presents multiple actors portraying young Gullivers navigating different societal landscapes, as the Gullivers have become trapped in the worlds within their smartphones. Running at Daehakro Arts Theater in Daehangno, English subtitles will be provided for the Saturday performance.

Running until Oct. 27, this year's festival under the theme of "New Narratives: Returning the Gaze" showcases 16 experimental performances, inviting audiences to ways of seeing things differently.

Three noteworthy Korean productions scheduled to be staged Oct. 11-13 were highlighted during a press conference held last week, with directors introducing their works.

"On the Bird's Day," presented by Robot Theater Company, will premiere at Platform-L in Gangnam.

The project’s first episode, "Fear of the 13 Ahae," explores the journey of a newly created mechanical body learning to walk on two legs. Uniquely, the play features no human actors -- only robots.

"This is a 'mechanical theater' where 13 robots, called 'Ahae,' learn to walk on a metal stage, portraying their experiences," said director Kwon Byung-jun, adding that he also plans to continue producing robot-driven performances for the next decade, exploring how natural elements like birds can integrate into these robotic ecosystems.

At the Quad Theater in Daehagno is "Ezras," choreographed by Jung Hun-mok, a former member of Belgium’s Peeping Tom dance company.

Jung's latest work delves into post-human themes, tackling issues such as the blurring of boundaries between human and non-human, transhumanism and gender fluidity.

"The work reflects on anthropological discourses about repression and stolen freedoms, blending these ideas with a vivid imagination," Jung said.

This is the second installment in Jung's "Transhumanism and Love for Humanity" series following "Yaras."

Lastly, "Unseen Turmoil," scheduled at Arko Arts Theater, is an immersive experience in which the audience navigates a world without light.

As audiences enter the venue blindfolded, they follow ushers to the darkened stage, where both the actors and the audience members communicate solely through movement for 100 minutes.

"We aimed to create an environment where the focus is on non-visual experiences, stripping away judgment based on appearances," said director Lee Jin-yeob of Elephants Laugh.

For a more detailed SPAF schedule, visit the official website.