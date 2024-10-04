[Photo News] Genesis shines on red carpet

Most Popular
[Photo News] Genesis shines on red carpetBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 15:23
Supported by Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand Genesis, the Busan International Film Festival celebrates its 29th year. Over 100 Genesis G90 Black and GV80 Coupes will chauffeur top directors, actors, and festival officials to the outdoor theater. Beyond the red carpet, Genesis will offer test drives of the GV60, GV70 EV and G90 Black along Busan’s scenic coastal roads. Guests can also visit an interactive booth to preview films from the comfort of the G80 and GV80 Coupe. This year marks Genesis’ eighth consecutive year as an official sponsor of Asia’s biggest film festival, which runs through Oct. 11. (Hyundai Motor Group)
