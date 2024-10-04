Did SNL parody of first lady touch a nerve? Rumors brew over crew's departure

Most Popular
-
6
Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar
-
7
Pianist Lim Yunchan double winner at Gramophone Awards
-
8
Court confirms sentence for rapper who attempted to evade national service
-
9
[Reporter’s Notebook] Was Netflix film opening BIFF really a bad thing?
-
10
N. Korean leader's sister derides Seoul's Hyunmoo-5 missile as 'useless'
Did SNL parody of first lady touch a nerve? Rumors brew over crew's departureBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 14:25
A recent YouTube video has sparked a conspiracy theory related to January departure of Joo Hyun-young as a crew of SNL Korea, with some alleging that she had been forced to quit over her parody of first Kim Keon Hee.
The 28-year-old Joo gained popularity with her appearances in the Korean version of "Saturday Night Live" since 2021. Little known at the beginning of her "SNL" stint, she rose to stardom for her witty depiction of various characters, including the character of "Kim Yeo-sa (Lady Kim)" that garnered praise as a parody of the first lady.
But a local YouTuber Song TV -- which deals mostly with political and social issues -- recently alleged that her departure from the popular comedy show was involuntary, contrary to her saying she is quitting to focus on acting career.
"I saw her cry in an interview after her (fourth season of) 'SNL Korea,' which made me suspect that she is under immense pressure and would not be called back for the next season. My suspicions were confirmed," Song Myeong-hun, the main host of Song TV said.
He said that Joo's departure took place shortly after Coupang -- the parent company of the show's producer CP Entertainment -- received multiple tax audits. The company had recently been subject to a number of investigations by the tax authorities, although there is no proof linking the audits to Joo quitting "SNL."
The channel itself has been accused of being politically biased in favor of the liberal faction.
Joo's agency AIMC flatly denied the claim, saying Joo had reached a decision on her own account. It revealed her letter to the agency, in which she said, "Nothing is guaranteed and I may regret this decision, but I now seek to go on a path that is more difficult, and is less comfortable for me."
But the suspicion over the authorities' supposed disdain over parodying Kim grew among some members of the public, who have grown less fond of the first lady in light of multiple suspicion of her wrongdoings. Most recently, the wife of the conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol was accused of illegally receiving expensive items from a pastor, which the prosecution decided Wednesday not to press criminal charges concluding it was not a criminal offence.
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, which alleged that the prosecution "gave in to power," is pushing for a special investigation targeting Kim, including her suspected involvement in the 2009-2012 manipulation of the stock prices of Deutsch Motors.
More from Headlines
-
Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc
-
Challenges cloud foreign nanny program
-
Over 30% of S. Koreans view unification as unnecessary, hitting all-time high