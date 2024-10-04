Did SNL parody of first lady touch a nerve? Rumors brew over crew's departure

A recent YouTube video has sparked a conspiracy theory related to January departure of Joo Hyun-young as a crew of SNL Korea, with some alleging that she had been forced to quit over her parody of first Kim Keon Hee.

The 28-year-old Joo gained popularity with her appearances in the Korean version of "Saturday Night Live" since 2021. Little known at the beginning of her "SNL" stint, she rose to stardom for her witty depiction of various characters, including the character of "Kim Yeo-sa (Lady Kim)" that garnered praise as a parody of the first lady.

But a local YouTuber Song TV -- which deals mostly with political and social issues -- recently alleged that her departure from the popular comedy show was involuntary, contrary to her saying she is quitting to focus on acting career.

"I saw her cry in an interview after her (fourth season of) 'SNL Korea,' which made me suspect that she is under immense pressure and would not be called back for the next season. My suspicions were confirmed," Song Myeong-hun, the main host of Song TV said.

He said that Joo's departure took place shortly after Coupang -- the parent company of the show's producer CP Entertainment -- received multiple tax audits. The company had recently been subject to a number of investigations by the tax authorities, although there is no proof linking the audits to Joo quitting "SNL."