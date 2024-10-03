[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Nighttime view of Gongsanseong

A nighttime stroll around the storied Gongsanseong is perfect for those wanting a leisurely walk that is also enlightening.

The fortress in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, will be lit up between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Oct. 10.

Installations will also give a glimpse into the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC to 660 AD). Visit ggm-art.kr.

Wild chrysanthemums

Check out a wide variety of chrysanthemums in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through Oct. 13.

The Dry Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts 15 different types of Montauk daisies and crossbred chrysanthemums.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children. Go to morningcalm.co.kr.

Hantangang Garden Festa

Cross the pedestrian bridge spanning 410 meters across the canyon of the Hantan River in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, if you want a real adrenaline rush.

The Hantangang Garden Festa runs through Oct. 13, inviting everyone to its walking trails and gardens, as well as food trucks and busking.

Admission for adults is 6,000 won, half of which will be returned as vouchers for nearby restaurants. For more information, go to geoparkcenter.kr.

Fall blooms on Jara Island

A festival of fall blooms will take place on Gapyeong County’s Jaraseom in Gyeonggi Province through Oct. 13.

The 2024 Colorful Green Jara Island Flower Festa will showcase fall flowers, ranging from zinnias to verbenas, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is 7,000 won, of which 5,000 won is returned as vouchers to be used at nearby restaurants, cafes and shops. Check for the latest information at gptour.go.kr.

Festival of fall flowers in Wonju

Circle Oct. 6 on your calendar. That’s the last day to check out a festival at Yonsugol Village in Wonju, Gangwon Province, featuring flowers that come to full bloom in the fall.

The Gangwon Fall Flower Festival shows everything from zinnias to cockscombs, fireweeds and petunias -- in addition to cosmos.

The village is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with admission just 3,000 won. Elementary school students and younger are admitted for free. For details, visit poppystore.modoo.at.