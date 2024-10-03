On the shared experience of diaspora

In a world increasingly shaped by the displacement of people due to war, climate crises, and economic hardship, diaspora literature has the power to counter rising waves of hate and discrimination.

This was the message shared by Jennifer Kwon Dobbs, a Korean American poet and adoptee, and Cho Hae-jin, author of "I Met Loh Ki-wan," the novel that inspired the Netflix film "My Name is Loh Ki-wan." The two writers met on Sunday during a diaspora literature event hosted by the Literature Translation Institute of Korea in Seoul’s Myeongdong.

"We are seeing increasing anti-immigration sentiment among voters especially in European and US elections as waves of migrants seek refuge from war, famine and climate catastrophe," said Kwon Dobbs.

"Diaspora literature can intervene in the dehumanizing language of national borders. (It) summons us to bear witness, prevents us from looking away, compels us to look deeper, wider and within."

Cho echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the importance of diaspora literature in humanizing others.

“One of the major problems in our society is that people are trapped in their own suffering and fail to truly see others. If we recognize that we all carry elements of diaspora within us, perhaps we would see the world differently,” Cho said.

Cho’s writing, often focused on marginalized individuals, including adoptees and defectors, resonates with those seeking to find their place in a divided world.

“Whether it’s regular workers versus temporary workers, the able-bodied versus the disabled, or the elderly versus the young -- everyone, in some way, experiences a form of diaspora. While this might seem like an overly broad definition, recognizing our shared sense of displacement is fundamental to the empathy literature fosters,” said Cho.