Medical standoff heats up as SNU approves leaves for striking students

Medical standoff heats up as SNU approves leaves for striking studentsBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Oct. 3, 2024 - 15:00
The monthslong medical standoff entered a new phase this week after Seoul National University became the first institution to approve leave of absence requests from striking students who have been boycotting classes to protest the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.
Despite government warnings of severe repercussions, SNU's decision on Monday prompted a swift response from the Ministry of Education, further escalating tensions between the medical community and the government.
On Thursday, medical professors held their first protest against the government’s plan in front of the presidential office in Seoul’s central Yongsan.
The professors referred to SNU's decision as a "reasonable and justifiable action."
"Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said he would improve the conditions and quality of medical education. ... Medical education is pivotal for the future, but the government is trying to destroy the environment for that," Choi Chang-min, a professor at Asan Medical Center who heads the emergency committee of medical professors, said in his opening remarks at Thursday's rally.
During the same event, professor Oh Se-ok of Pusan National University echoed that medical schools should not promote underprepared medical students.
"Even if students participate in clinical practice, training and anatomy education day and night, it's not enough. Dear education minister, you should face the reality. Creating a medical school just like those in Africa is not a way to advance the quality of medical education," he said, demanding the immediate withdrawal of an audit into SNU.
A day earlier, an emergency committee of professors at SNU and Seoul National University Hospital issued a statement welcoming the approval, stressing that monthslong gaps in medical education negatively affect the future of health care, as the medical school's academic calendar is tighter than those of other colleges.
This comes after SNU became the first among 40 medical schools nationwide to approve leaves of absence for the first semester for students who have been boycotting classes since February to oppose the government's drastic hike in the medical school admissions quota starting next year.
In response, the Education Ministry on Wednesday afternoon dispatched 12 ministry officials for a thorough on-site audit of SNU's approval of the leaves of absence. The ministry said it "does not expect the same to happen at other medical colleges."
The ministry noted that it is considering additional measures to normalize medical education for next year in case students have to take classes with first-year peers, although nothing has been decided yet.
While all eyes are on whether other schools will follow suit, several schools are considering making the same choice, according to reports. The Council of Presidents of National Flagship Universities, an association of presidents from 10 national universities, is reportedly set to discuss the issue at a regular meeting slated for Friday.
In an effort to avoid disruptions in academic continuity, the Education Ministry rolled out measures in July loosening class requirements for striking medical students to help prevent them from getting failing grades. The ministry has repeatedly argued that collective action does not constitute a valid reason for granting a leave of absence.
Under the guidelines, medical schools are permitted to determine the academic failure of their students on a yearly basis rather than evaluating their progress each semester, granting more flexibility to streamline the academic calendar. The ministry also said schools could offer classes at night, online or on weekends.
In addition, the measures allow medical schools to flexibly extend or shorten the duration of each semester or operate three semesters per year instead of the current two so that students can catch up with their class hour requirements and avoid being held back a year en masse.
The medical professors, however, criticized the government for ignoring the state of medical education and training aimed at ensuring that students acquire the competencies, skills and aptitudes allowing them to become professional doctors, demanding that schools greenlight the leave. Medical students, too, have requested the same.
