Medical standoff heats up as SNU approves leaves for striking students

Medical professors hold a rally near the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, Thursday, to oppose the government's medical reform plans. (Yonhap)

The monthslong medical standoff entered a new phase this week after Seoul National University became the first institution to approve leave of absence requests from striking students who have been boycotting classes to protest the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.

Despite government warnings of severe repercussions, SNU's decision on Monday prompted a swift response from the Ministry of Education, further escalating tensions between the medical community and the government.

On Thursday, medical professors held their first protest against the government’s plan in front of the presidential office in Seoul’s central Yongsan.

The professors referred to SNU's decision as a "reasonable and justifiable action."

"Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said he would improve the conditions and quality of medical education. ... Medical education is pivotal for the future, but the government is trying to destroy the environment for that," Choi Chang-min, a professor at Asan Medical Center who heads the emergency committee of medical professors, said in his opening remarks at Thursday's rally.

During the same event, professor Oh Se-ok of Pusan National University echoed that medical schools should not promote underprepared medical students.

"Even if students participate in clinical practice, training and anatomy education day and night, it's not enough. Dear education minister, you should face the reality. Creating a medical school just like those in Africa is not a way to advance the quality of medical education," he said, demanding the immediate withdrawal of an audit into SNU.

A day earlier, an emergency committee of professors at SNU and Seoul National University Hospital issued a statement welcoming the approval, stressing that monthslong gaps in medical education negatively affect the future of health care, as the medical school's academic calendar is tighter than those of other colleges.

This comes after SNU became the first among 40 medical schools nationwide to approve leaves of absence for the first semester for students who have been boycotting classes since February to oppose the government's drastic hike in the medical school admissions quota starting next year.

In response, the Education Ministry on Wednesday afternoon dispatched 12 ministry officials for a thorough on-site audit of SNU's approval of the leaves of absence. The ministry said it "does not expect the same to happen at other medical colleges."

The ministry noted that it is considering additional measures to normalize medical education for next year in case students have to take classes with first-year peers, although nothing has been decided yet.