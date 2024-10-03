PM vows to complete medical reform

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo vowed Thursday to complete a medical reform, saying the reform drive is an essential choice to ensure the safety of people and protect future generations.

Han made the remark at a ceremony commemorating National Foundation Day, although the monthslong walkout by trainee doctors against the government's medical reform has showed little signs of progress to resolve the standoff.

"We will surely complete essential medical reform to protect the lives and safety of people and for future generations," Han said, citing a "lesson of history that reform retreats when it stops."

Han also said the government will "strongly" push ahead with reforms in the sectors of labor, pension and education.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched more than 150 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea, in the first such launch in 10 days.

Han said South Korea and the United States would cope with North Korea's "despicable provocation" based on the alliance's overwhelming deterrence. (Yonhap)