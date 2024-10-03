FIFA warns S. Korean football body of possible sanctions due to investigation by sports ministry

This Wednesday photo shows the signage outside the Korea Football Association headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

FIFA has warned the Korea Football Association (KFA) of possible sanctions for violating its obligation to operate independently, in light of an ongoing probe by the sports ministry.

A FIFA official confirmed to Yonhap News Agency on Thursday that the global football body had sent a letter to the KFA, referring the South Korean member association to "its statutory obligation to manage its affairs independently and to ensure that its own affairs are not unduly influenced by any third parties."

This was in reference to Article 14, Paragraph 1 (i) of the FIFA Statutes, in conjunction with Article 19, Paragraph 1, which states, "Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties."

The letter, dated Sept. 29, was signed by Kenny Jean-Marie, FIFA's chief member associations officer, and Vahid Kardany, general secretary for member associations at the Asian Football Confederation.

The letter also warned that violation of these obligations may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes, "even if the third-party influence is not the fault of the member association concerned."

On Wednesday, the ministry announced interim results of its probe into the KFA's hiring of Hong Myung-bo as the new men's national team head coach. The ministry said the KFA had violated rules and had not been fair in the process. The KFA later countered that such a conclusion stemmed from the ministry's lack of understanding on the inner workings of the football body.

On Sept. 24, Hong, KFA President Chung Mong-gyu, and other KFA officials stood before the National Assembly's committee on sports, as lawmakers grilled them about the process.

The sports ministry is finalizing its investigation and is scheduled to recommend disciplinary steps against relevant KFA officials at the end of October.

During the media briefing announcing the ministry's findings, Choi Hyun-joon, its inspector general, said, "The independence of the KFA must be respected. We expect the KFA to review the situation and make its own decision from the perspective of public opinion and common sense."

In 2015, FIFA suspended the Kuwait Football Association for failing to making changes to a sports law designed to increase the government's influence within the football body. The country's national teams were banned from participating in matches. (Yonhap)