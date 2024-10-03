Pianist Lim Yunchan wins twice at Gramophone Awards

South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan poses for photos with the piano award and the young artist of the year award at the Gramophone Classical Music Awards ceremony held in London Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean pianist Lim Yunchan won the Gramophone Classical Music Award in the piano category, becoming the first Korean pianist to receive the prestigious award.

The 20-year-old pianist won the piano category with his album "Chopin: Etudes" and also received the young artist of the year award.

Established in 1977, the Gramophone Classical Music Award is one of the most significant accolades in the classical recording industry.

Another album by Lim, "Yunchan Lim -- Liszt: Transcendental Etudes," was also among the three finalists in the piano category this year.

It is unprecedented for a pianist to have two albums shortlisted in the same year of the Gramophone Awards but Lim’s Liszt and Chopin albums, issued at either end of the qualifying period, not only made the shortlist but were separated by a single vote at the top of a dauntingly competitive category, according to the organizer of the award.

"Chopin: Etudes," Lim's Decca Classics debut, was released on April 19, while "Yunchan Lim -- Liszt: Transcendental Etudes," recorded during the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, was released earlier on May 20, 2023.