Prosecution closes 'Dior bag' case amid opposition uproar

First lady Kim Keon Hee crosses her heart as she faces the national flag at a lunch event to celebrate the return of Team South Korea from the 2024 Paralympic Games, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Sept. 13. (Yonhap) First lady Kim Keon Hee crosses her heart as she faces the national flag at a lunch event to celebrate the return of Team South Korea from the 2024 Paralympic Games, at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, Sept. 13. (Yonhap)

The prosecution on Wednesday closed its high-profile case concerning the first lady's alleged acceptance of a luxury handbag caught on a hidden camera, despite the outcry of the opposition parties, accusing the law enforcement agency of surrendering to power. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office announced Wednesday that it will not charge the giver nor the taker of the expensive gifts amounting to 5 million won ($3,800) combined, including a Christian Dior handbag valued at 3 million won, as well as the spouse of the taker who is a public official -- President Yoon Suk Yeol -- closing its case on the allegations that have been rattling South Korean politics since late last year. The prosecution said it has found that the president and his wife had neither violated the antigraft nor antibribery laws, given that the gifts offered to the first lady had nothing to do with the president's duty. Also, the current antigraft law fails to identify what kind of punishment the public official's spouse would be subject to, and thereby renders Kim unpunishable, the prosecution stated. The prosecution also found that Choi Jae-young, the Korean American pastor accused of giving gifts to a public official's spouse in connection with the official's duties, offered the gift to "build a friendship with Kim" rather than to influence Yoon's duties. The same was true for the other two figures, employees of local news outlet Voice of Seoul that revealed the secretly filmed footage in November 2023, according to the prosecution.

First lady Kim Keon Hee embarks on Air Force One as President Yoon Suk Yeol starts his visit to the Czech Republic, Sept. 19, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap) First lady Kim Keon Hee embarks on Air Force One as President Yoon Suk Yeol starts his visit to the Czech Republic, Sept. 19, at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

The prosecution already dropped Kim's charges earlier in August but has been reviewing the case at request of the accuser, pastor Choi. The case was discussed by the top prosecution body's outside panel which recommended that Kim not be indicted and that Choi stand trial. Choi in December 2023 accused Kim of obtaining the luxury bag. Yoon admitted Kim's misconduct in an interview with KBS in February and later apologized for Kim's acceptance of the gift in a news conference in May. Wednesday's decision triggered a backlash from Yoon's political opponents. Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, senior spokesperson of the Democratic Party of Korea, said the decision is proof that a special counsel is the only option to restore justice. He also said the prosecution in South Korea is politically motivated and prioritizes the defense of those in power over justice. "Kim received a luxury bag as a gift, meddled in state affairs and intervened in the political party's candidate nomination process for the general election, but she is not indicted, much less punished," said the three-term lawmaker. "Yoon and the prosecution today denied (democracy) and declared the era of Kim's kingdom." Rep. Han Min-soo, spokesperson of the Democratic Party, also said South Korea "can no longer leave the matter of Kim's investigation in the hands of the prosecution." "Is Kim (Keon Hee) more feared than the people, who are the true owners of South Korea?"

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right, front) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (left, front) salute to the national flag during the summit in Prague with Czech President Petr Pavel on Sept. 19. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (right, front) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (left, front) salute to the national flag during the summit in Prague with Czech President Petr Pavel on Sept. 19. (Yonhap)