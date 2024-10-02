[Herald Interview] Pappano connects LSO with Korean audiences

Conductor Sir Antonio Pappano (middle) and the members of the London Symphony Orchestra greet the audience after a concert at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday. (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)

On Tuesday night, conductor and pianist Antonio Pappano stood before the Korean audience at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts’ Grand Theater with the London Symphony Orchestra, marking the orchestra's first Korean tour under the new music director.

The 64-year-old conductor took the helm of the LSO from Simon Rattle this summer, after leading the Royal Opera House since 2002.

Pappano's extensive experience in the opera realm has profoundly influenced his conducting style.

“My work as an opera conductor over many years has no question influenced the way I approach music in general,” he said in a recent email interview. “I try to find the storytelling in any kind of music. The storytelling is something I find very important to render the music as communicative as possible.”

In opera, Pappano must navigate a complex interplay of performers - soloists, choruses and orchestra - all working in tandem, often away from his direct line of sight. “Conducting an orchestra on stage is easier, more direct, more achievable,” he noted.

Yet he recognizes that both forms demand a continual reinvention of oneself as a conductor. “You have to constantly push to try to achieve something special,” he said, emphasizing the importance of energy and perseverance.

Pappano finds that the concert platform offers a more pure experience, focusing solely on the music and the conductor's ability to translate it to the audience. He said he aims to deepen this experience in the coming years with the LSO.

With the LSO, founded in 1904, the conductor said he is eager to explore British music, alongside American and Italian repertoires in the future. In addition, in an era when orchestras are branching out into diverse genres, he sees value in engaging with contemporary forms, from film scores to collaborations with rock bands.

“These experiences enrich the orchestra,” he remarked, highlighting the LSO’s longstanding relationship with film music and its role in reaching broader audiences. LSO is renowned for performing the soundtracks of many iconic films, including "Star Wars."