Diablo 4 sells for under 1,600 won, possibly due to error

A handful of South Korean gamers were treated to an unintended limited-time offer for the popular computer game Diablo 4 on Wednesday, when its publisher inexplicably put it on sale for 1,575 won ($1.20) for less than an hour in the wee hours of the morning.

The short-term price for the standard edition of the action role-playing game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment was posted at the company's Battle.net website some time before 3 a.m. It reverted to its initial price of 62,400 won around 40 to 50 minutes later.

Very few people were even aware of the brief unexpected deal offered by Blizzard, due to it being well before the crack of dawn, but some who shared the information via various gamers' websites said they got the game at the bargain price. One user of a local gamers' website posted at 2:48 a.m. about the discount, along with an image confirming the purchase at the low price.

Details about the inexplicable bargain are unclear, as Blizzard has not offered an explanation. Since Diablo is sold across the world, some have hypothesized that the company officials confused the monetary unit in Korean with that for another country.

It is possible that Blizzard confused the Korean won for the New Taiwan dollar, as the official price in Taiwan for the standard edition was exactly NT$1,575 ($49.50) as of Wednesday.

Diablo 4 is the fourth edition of the popular Diablo series, following a group of heroes fighting demons in a fictional world.