Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
  2. 2

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
  3. 3

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
  4. 4

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea
  5. 5

    Shut up and dance

    Shut up and dance
  1. 6

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy
  2. 7

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
  3. 8

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
  5. 10

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
지나쌤

KT&G showcases flagship tobacco brands at global duty-free expo

By Park Li-na

Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 14:44

    • Link copied

A KT&G booth is shown at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. (KT&G) A KT&G booth is shown at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. (KT&G)

South Korea's leading tobacco company KT&G said on Wednesday that it is showcasing its top duty-free products at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France, to strengthen its presence in the international duty-free market.

The company is displaying its premium brands such as Raison, Bohem and Esse -- the world’s bestselling ultra-slim cigarette -- while emphasizing its global business performance at its booth installed at the event from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

Marking its 15th year at the world’s largest duty-free exhibit since joining in 2006, KT&G is also holding meetings and participating in networking events to foster relationships with new and existing partners.

“This exhibition allowed us to engage with global partners and discuss new business opportunities,” said Kwon Min-seok, head of KT&G’s international business division. “We remain committed to expanding into new markets and strengthening our global network as we work toward becoming a top-tier global company.”

KT&G first entered the international duty-free market in 1995 with its 88 Light cigarettes in China.

The company now sells its products in 320 duty-free shops across 150 cities, with a strong presence in 28 of Asia’s top 30 airports, and plans to extend its reach into Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

More from Headlines