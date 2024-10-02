KT&G showcases flagship tobacco brands at global duty-free expo

A KT&G booth is shown at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3. (KT&G)

South Korea's leading tobacco company KT&G said on Wednesday that it is showcasing its top duty-free products at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France, to strengthen its presence in the international duty-free market.

The company is displaying its premium brands such as Raison, Bohem and Esse -- the world’s bestselling ultra-slim cigarette -- while emphasizing its global business performance at its booth installed at the event from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.

Marking its 15th year at the world’s largest duty-free exhibit since joining in 2006, KT&G is also holding meetings and participating in networking events to foster relationships with new and existing partners.

“This exhibition allowed us to engage with global partners and discuss new business opportunities,” said Kwon Min-seok, head of KT&G’s international business division. “We remain committed to expanding into new markets and strengthening our global network as we work toward becoming a top-tier global company.”

KT&G first entered the international duty-free market in 1995 with its 88 Light cigarettes in China.

The company now sells its products in 320 duty-free shops across 150 cities, with a strong presence in 28 of Asia’s top 30 airports, and plans to extend its reach into Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.