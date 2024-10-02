Seoul shares open lower amid escalating Middle East tensions

Most Popular
-
6
Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy
-
7
NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
-
8
Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
-
9
Brit pop legend Oasis to perform in Seoul next year
-
10
'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year
Seoul shares open lower amid escalating Middle East tensionsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 09:33
Seoul shares opened lower Wednesday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid growing concerns over an all-out war in the Middle East after Iran attacked Israel with missiles.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.89 percent, or 23.04 points, to 2,570.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, US shares tumbled after Iran fired missiles directly at Israel, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 0.41 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite plunging 1.53 percent.
In Seoul, top tech giant Samsung Electronics moved down 1.3 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.66 percent.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor slipped 2.25 percent and Kia decreased 1.3 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 2.07 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,321.6 won against the US dollar, down 13.8 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
-
Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
'Smart pill'? Prescriptions for ADHD meds spike