Civilian heroes save person attempting suicide

Most Popular
-
1
‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
-
2
Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
-
3
Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
-
4
Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
-
5
Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
Civilian heroes save person attempting suicideBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 14:29
A couple who saved someone who appeared to be attempting suicide in a car was commended by police, officials of Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Monday.
Bae So-dam, 33, and Kim Du-hyeon, 41, saw smoke coming out of a vehicle as they were taking a walk a park in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu in Seoul on Sept. 22. They found a person sitting in the driver's seat, pulled them out and reported the case to the authorities.
Officials presented a certificate of appreciation to Bae and Kim, along with Ahn Seong-hun, 49, who helped a driver who had fallen unconscious after crashing into a sidewalk guardrail at Sept. 23, also in Gwanak-gu. The driver had fallen unconscious while behind the wheel due to illness, and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after Ahn came to the rescue.
"My appreciation to the three civilian heroes who actively stepped up to help others in need. They could have easily let the situation slide by them, but they stepped up courageously. For this, I express my deepest respect," said Choi In-gyu, chief of Gwanak Police Station.
If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
-
Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
-
'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year