Civilian heroes save person attempting suicide

From left: Ahn Seong-hun, Chief Choi In-gyu of Seoul Gwanak Police Station, Bae So-dam and Kim Du-hyeon pose for a photo during an appreciation ceremony held at the station in this undated photo. (Gwanak Police Station)

A couple who saved someone who appeared to be attempting suicide in a car was commended by police, officials of Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Monday.

Bae So-dam, 33, and Kim Du-hyeon, 41, saw smoke coming out of a vehicle as they were taking a walk a park in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu in Seoul on Sept. 22. They found a person sitting in the driver's seat, pulled them out and reported the case to the authorities.

Officials presented a certificate of appreciation to Bae and Kim, along with Ahn Seong-hun, 49, who helped a driver who had fallen unconscious after crashing into a sidewalk guardrail at Sept. 23, also in Gwanak-gu. The driver had fallen unconscious while behind the wheel due to illness, and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment after Ahn came to the rescue.

"My appreciation to the three civilian heroes who actively stepped up to help others in need. They could have easily let the situation slide by them, but they stepped up courageously. For this, I express my deepest respect," said Choi In-gyu, chief of Gwanak Police Station.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.