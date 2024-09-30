[Herald Design Forum] VFX expert says creativity is essential, even with AI advancements

His notable projects include Hollywood blockbuster characters Jake and Kiri in "Avatar 2: The Way of Water." In particular, he was awarded Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature at the 2023 Visual Effects Society Awards, often considered the Oscars of visual effects, for his part in bringing Kiri's character to life.

This year marks his ninth year at Weta FX, following previous roles at multiple VFX companies including Disney's ILM, Digital Domain and Sony Computer Entertainment America.

VFX technology blends live-action footage with computer-generated elements to create realistic visuals in films. Hwang's role as a senior facial modeler involves crafting a digital "puppet" of a character's face. It can then be controlled to capture even the tiniest details of the actor, such as subtle eye movements and lip tremors.

Hwang Jung-rock, senior facial modeler at Weta FX, the leading company in visual effects globally, said despite the significant advancements in visual effects technology, it is a person's creativity that ultimately elevates the quality of computer graphics.

Hwang, having witnessed the rapid advancement of VFX technology firsthand, said it is no exaggeration to say that innovations are emerging almost daily in the VFX field.

However, he said such advancements are pushing VFX specialists to place an even greater emphasis on the creativity of artists.

"All these technologies are just tools. No matter how much technology advances, I still believe that the creativity of artists remains a crucial element," said Hwang, during a recent email interview with The Korea Herald.

He cited his work on Thanos from the "Avengers," illustrating how VFX specialists must fully utilize their imagination to bring a character to life on-screen.

"For example, in the movie 'Thanos,' every subtle emotion of Josh Brolin, who portrayed Thanos, was reinterpreted in Thanos's facial expressions, enhancing the character's authenticity. However, when Thanos acts, each facial expression of the actor (must) also be reflected in Thanos's performance," said Hwang.

"In this kind of work, the artist's creativity is extremely important. The combination of technology and the artist's creativity elevates the quality of the character to a higher level," he said.

Hwang emphasized that one of the most groundbreaking AI technologies transforming the VFX industry is the creation of digital actors through AI. However, he noted that even the most advanced technology demands considerable creativity and imagination to be effectively used.

"While AI is especially helpful in creating digital doubles of real actors, the role of the artist's intuition and imagination remains crucial when it comes to puppets for virtual characters," said Hwang.

"As the combination of technology and artistry becomes more powerful, the quality of characters will continue to improve. I believe the most compelling results will come when these two elements synergize," he said.

With this in mind, Hwang expressed his hope that Koreans aspiring to become VFX specialists on the global stage will focus on developing their creativity.

"While quick results ... can be appealing, it's often more valuable to dive deep into your work and create something using your own skills. Over time, as you gather these experiences, you'll find that you can use AI as a helpful tool instead of relying on it completely," said Hwang.

Hwang is set to speak at the upcoming Herald Design Forum on Oct. 8.