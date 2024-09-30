Seoul mulls evacuation plan for S. Koreans in Lebanon as Mideast crisis deepens

Emergency personnel at the site of Sunday's Israeli attack on the city of Ain Deleb, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in southern Lebanon. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The government discussed plans Monday for a potential emergency evacuation of South Korean nationals in Lebanon as the escalating conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is raising fears of a full-scale war in the region.

The meeting, led by the Foreign Ministry, was the latest to be held to review contingency plans for South Korean citizens in Lebanon and nearby regions, following a serious of strikes by Israel on Lebanon that have killed dozens of people, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Concerns of a wider war have led to international airlines suspending their flights.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun called for maximum efforts to ensure the safety of South Koreans in the Middle East through close coordination between the ministry headquarters, diplomatic missions and relevant ministries.

Kang also renewed her call on South Korean citizens in Lebanon and Israel to leave the countries as soon as possible.

About 140 South Koreans are in Lebanon and some 480 are in Israel, according to the foreign ministry.

Officials from the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff were also present at Monday's meeting. (Yonhap)