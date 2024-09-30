Court rules Itaewon tragedy was 'foreseeable'

Former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae (center) leaves Seoul Western District Court on Monday after being sentenced to three years in prison without labor on charges of professional negligence resulting in 159 deaths during the 2022 crowd crush at Itaewon in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

A Seoul district court on Monday sentenced the former chief of the Yongsan Police Station to three years in prison without labor in a ruling that held, for the first time, the South Korean public office responsible for the deadly Halloween crowd crush on Oct. 29, 2022 in Itaewon, central Seoul.

Delivering the ruling, the Seoul Western District Court said Lee Im-jae, the then-head of Yongsan Police Station, had failed to establish and implement a safety management plan to prevent the possibility of a dangerous situation arising from the crowds, even though it had been foreseeable. The court, however, found Park Hee-young, Yongsan-gu‘s district head, not guilty in a separate trial the same day. The prosecution had demanded seven-year prison terms for both Lee and Park over allegations that they failed to take proper measures to prevent the crowd crush.

The rulings come a month before the two-year anniversary since the tragedy, recorded as South Korea’s deadliest crowd crush, which left 159 people celebrating Halloween dead in the multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, on Oct. 29, 2022.

“It was either foreseen or it could have been anticipated that a large crowd of people gathering along this slanted alleyway in Itaewon for Halloween festivities in 2022 could cause a serious danger to bodies from pedestrians pushing and pressuring each other,” said the court during its ruling on Lee, pointing out that the incident was one of the “largest fatal disasters to have happened in Seoul and South Korea.”