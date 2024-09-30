Korean premiere of Zeffirelli version of 'Turandot' to be staged at KSPO Dome

From left: Michela Linda Magri, director of the Italian Cultural Center in Korea; Emilia Gatto, Italian Ambassador to Korea; Lee So-young, director of the Sol Opera Company; director Stefano Trespidi; and soprano Jeon Yea-jin pose for photos during a press conference for the Arena di Verona's original production of ″Turandot″ in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A grandiose version of Giacomo Puccini’s opera "Turandot" is coming to Korea this October.

Originally introduced by the late Italian director Franco Zeffirelli, this version was first staged at the historic Arena di Verona in 2010 and has since become a hallmark of grandeur in the opera world.

“Korean audiences will be left speechless and moved by Zeffirelli’s original 'Turandot,’ which has set a benchmark in the history of opera,” said stage director Stefano Trespidi during a press conference in Seoul last week. “It holds great significance to present Eastern culture, produced in Italy, here in Korea,” he added.

“Turandot” tells the story of the cold and beautiful princess Turandot, whose suitors must solve three riddles to win her hand in marriage or face execution.

For this production, around 1,000 staff members and performers will travel to Korea.

The opera will be conducted by Daniel Oren, with sopranos Olga Maslova, Oksana Dyka, and Jeon Yea-jin sharing the role of Turandot. Tenors Martin Muehle and Arturo Chacon Cruz will alternate as Calaf. The cast also features Mariangela Sicilia, Piero Giuliacci, Ferruccio Furlanetto, Elia Fabbian and Riccardo Rados.

Emilia Gatto, the Italian Ambassador to South Korea, expressed her gratitude for the first performance of this iconic Italian work in Korea, saying "I am delighted that the original ‘Turandot' is being performed in Korea in the year that marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy. I hope that the hidden commonality between the people of both nations, who love song and opera, will further strengthen the friendship between our two countries."

Michela Linda Magri, director of the Italian Cultural Center in Korea, explained the timing of the production. "As Korean operas seek to enter Italy, we decided to bring Turandot to Korea in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Puccini's death," she said.

Korean soprano Jeon expressed her excitement and determination to perform Turandot on what she called her "dream stage." Although she passed an audition earlier this year to perform at the Verona Opera Festival in June, her performance there was postponed due to an unexpected health issue.

“This year marks my 12th year of studying in Italy, and the Arena di Verona is a dream stage for every vocal student in the country. I prepared extensively for the Verona Opera Festival. Even though I couldn’t perform on the main stage, I will use what I practiced to deliver a successful performance here in Korea,” Jeon said.

“Turandot” aims to attract a total of 80,000 admissions during its eight performances, scheduled from Oct. 12 to 19 at the KSPO Dome, formerly known as the Olympic Gymnastics Arena, an indoor venue located within the Olympic Park in Seoul.

Ticket prices range from 50,000 won ($37) to 550,000 won.