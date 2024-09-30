South Korean portal selling sanctioned North Korean artwork: lawmaker

This screenshot shows a store on South Korean portal site Naver selling a piece of artwork from a North Korean studio sanctioned by the United Nations, according to People Power Party Rep. Park Choong-kown. (Park)

North Korean artwork subject to United Nations sanctions and restrictions under South Korean laws is being sold on a major South Korean portal site, according to Rep. Park Choong-kwon on Monday.

Some dozen pieces of artwork produced by Mansudae, a North Korean state-sponsored art studio in Pyongyang, are on sale on Naver, the South Korean ruling party lawmaker said.

The art studio, founded in the 1970s by then-North Korean leader Kim Il-sung, was placed under UN sanctions in 2017 for being used to finance the country’s nuclear programs.

Similarly, in 2016, South Korean financial authorities designated the Pyongyang art studio as a restricted party, prohibiting it from engaging in financial activities or transactions here.

Park said that individuals and entities engaging in transactions with Mansudae may violate laws countering the financing of terrorists.

“Such distribution of the North Korean artwork could be interpreted as a sign we may be negligent in implementing the UN sanctions measures against North Korea,” the lawmaker said.

“The circumstances surrounding how the artwork came to be put up for purchase need to be closely examined if they are in fact in compliance with our laws.”