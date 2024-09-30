Yoon's approval rating sinks to lowest point since taking office: Realmeter poll

This image, provided by the local pollster Realmeter on Monday, shows the approval ratings of President Yoon Suk Yeol's performance. (Realmeter)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has fallen to 25.8 percent, the lowest level since he took office in 2022, with the negative assessment of his performance topping 70 percent for the first time, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, showed Yoon's positive rating fell 4.5 percentage points from the previous week. The previous record low in Realmeter surveys was 27 percent in the second week of September.

The survey attributed the decline to Yoon's dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party that ended without meaningful discussions on sensitive issues, such as medical reform, as well as the growing factional row between pro-Yoon lawmakers and those aligned with PPP leader Han Dong-hoon.

The negative assessment of Yoon rose by 4.6 percentage points to a record high of 70.8 percent, surpassing the 70 percent mark for the first time.

The survey was conducted on 2,507 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval ratings of the ruling PPP fell below 30 percent for the first time under the Yoon administration.

Support for the PPP dropped 5.3 percentage points to 29.9 percent, while the figure for the main opposition Democratic Party went up 4 percentage points to 43.2 percent.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)