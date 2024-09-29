Gov't agencies discuss preparedness for Typhoon Krathon

Most Popular
-
1
Thousands rally in Seoul to call for Yoon's resignation
-
2
Suicide attempts spike among youth in Korea
-
3
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military says
-
4
FM champions multilateralism, stresses S. Korea's vision as 'global pivotal state'
-
5
[Weekender] How Seongsu, once an industrial zone, has become ‘Seoul’s Brooklyn’
-
6
S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time
-
7
Delta Air Lines to launch new Incheon-Salt Lake City route in June next year
-
8
Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy
-
9
Korea, China, Japan vow to address yellow dust and climate change
-
10
4 in 10 illegal aliens entered S. Korea without visas last year: data
Gov't agencies discuss preparedness for Typhoon KrathonBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 29, 2024 - 19:48
The interior ministry held a meeting Sunday with relevant agencies to discuss preparedness for an approaching typhoon.
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min presided over the meeting, where attending officials reviewed emergency plans and safety measures with Typhoon Krathon expected to affect the southern island of Jeju and other southern regions, plus the eastern province of Gangwon this week.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the typhoon will likely pass near Taipei on Wednesday with a maximum wind speed of 37 meters per second in a 320-kilometer radius and begin having an impact on South Korea on Thursday.
The interior ministry called on regional governments, police and firefighting authorities to identify vulnerable areas ahead of time and evacuate residents as necessary.
The ministry also ordered thorough checks on areas that had previously been damaged by heavy rains.
With two holidays on the horizon in the new week -- Armed Forces Day on Tuesday and National Foundation Day on Thursday -- the interior ministry said local officials must set up an airtight emergency response system.
Lee said people should stay up to the minute on the latest weather forecast and refrain from going outside when their area is under the influence of the typhoon.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
-
Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
-
Amid deadlock, rift emerges in Korean Medical Association