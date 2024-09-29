Gov't agencies discuss preparedness for Typhoon Krathon

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min (R) speaks at the start of a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss South Korea's preparedness for an approaching Typhoon Krathon at the government complex in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2024. (Yonhap)

The interior ministry held a meeting Sunday with relevant agencies to discuss preparedness for an approaching typhoon.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min presided over the meeting, where attending officials reviewed emergency plans and safety measures with Typhoon Krathon expected to affect the southern island of Jeju and other southern regions, plus the eastern province of Gangwon this week.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the typhoon will likely pass near Taipei on Wednesday with a maximum wind speed of 37 meters per second in a 320-kilometer radius and begin having an impact on South Korea on Thursday.

The interior ministry called on regional governments, police and firefighting authorities to identify vulnerable areas ahead of time and evacuate residents as necessary.

The ministry also ordered thorough checks on areas that had previously been damaged by heavy rains.

With two holidays on the horizon in the new week -- Armed Forces Day on Tuesday and National Foundation Day on Thursday -- the interior ministry said local officials must set up an airtight emergency response system.

Lee said people should stay up to the minute on the latest weather forecast and refrain from going outside when their area is under the influence of the typhoon.