National Theater of Korea to screen recent plays from Europe

National Theater of Korea to screen recent plays from EuropeBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 29, 2024 - 13:27
The National Theater of Korea brings recent acclaimed international drama productions to the screen in Seoul as part of its NTOK Live Plus program.
From Oct. 16 to 20, three productions -- including two premieres and a rescreening of "Ibsen House" -- will be screened at the National Theater’s Daloreum Theater in Seoul.
Director Rupert Goold’s "Dear England," which will be screened Oct. 15 and 19, is a critically acclaimed play that won the Best New Play and Best Supporting Actor awards at this year’s Laurence Olivier Awards, the UK's premier awards for theater, musicals and dance.
Produced by the UK’s Royal National Theatre, the play is a fictionalized account of England's national football manager, Gareth Southgate, inspired by an open letter Southgate wrote to England fans in 2021.
The play delves into the challenges of rebuilding a struggling national team while addressing politics and racism in the UK. The production is also set to be adapted into a four-part BBC television series.
"Vanya," which won the Best Revival at this year’s Laurence Olivier Awards, is a bold re-interpretation of Anton Chekhov’s classic "Uncle Vanya."
The British production, directed by Sam Yates and adapted by Simon Stephens, transforms the 19th-century Russian rural setting into a modern-day backdrop, with actor Andrew Scott, known for his roles in the hit TV series "Sherlock" and "Fleabag," delivering a stunning solo performance of eight different characters across gender and age. The play will be screened Oct. 17 and 19.
The Dutch play “Ibsen House,” directed by Simon Stone -- who recently staged a reimagined version of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” in Seoul -- will be shown Oct. 18 and 20.
Produced by International Theater Amsterdam, the work spans from 1964 to 2016, depicting the tragic downfall of various characters across generations.
"Dear England" and "Vanya" will be screened in English and “Ibsen House” in Dutch, with Korean subtitles available.
