National Theater of Korea to screen recent plays from Europe

“Ibsen House” (Courtesy of Jan Versweyveld) “Ibsen House” (Courtesy of Jan Versweyveld)

The National Theater of Korea brings recent acclaimed international drama productions to the screen in Seoul as part of its NTOK Live Plus program. From Oct. 16 to 20, three productions -- including two premieres and a rescreening of "Ibsen House" -- will be screened at the National Theater’s Daloreum Theater in Seoul.

"Dear England" (Courtesy of Marc Brenner) "Dear England" (Courtesy of Marc Brenner)

Director Rupert Goold’s "Dear England," which will be screened Oct. 15 and 19, is a critically acclaimed play that won the Best New Play and Best Supporting Actor awards at this year’s Laurence Olivier Awards, the UK's premier awards for theater, musicals and dance. Produced by the UK’s Royal National Theatre, the play is a fictionalized account of England's national football manager, Gareth Southgate, inspired by an open letter Southgate wrote to England fans in 2021. The play delves into the challenges of rebuilding a struggling national team while addressing politics and racism in the UK. The production is also set to be adapted into a four-part BBC television series.

"Vanya" starring Andrew Scott (Courtes of Marc Brenner) "Vanya" starring Andrew Scott (Courtes of Marc Brenner)