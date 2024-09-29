S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time

Most Popular
S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st timeBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 29, 2024 - 11:37
South Korea will show off a new ballistic missile and other key weapons systems on the 76th founding anniversary of its armed forces this week, officials said Sunday, in an apparent warning against North Korea's provocations.
The Hyunmoo-5, known to be able to carry a warhead weighing 8-9 tons, will be displayed during both the ceremony at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of the capital, and a military parade in downtown Seoul on Tuesday, according to the officials.
"We showcased the Hyunmoo-4 for the first time during the Armed Forces Day ceremony last year," one of the officials said. "This year we will showcase the Hyunmoo-5, which is much more destructive than the Hyunmoo-4."
South Korea has been developing a series of Hyunmoo missiles, including ballistic and cruise-type ones, as centerpieces of Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation (KMPR), an operational plan to incapacitate the North Korean leadership in case of a major conflict.
The Hyunmoo surface-to-surface missile is considered one of the key assets in Seoul's three-axis deterrence structure against the North's nuclear and missile threats.
During the ceremony, the military will also showcase the US B-1B bomber for the first time at Seoul Air Base in the allies' apparent show of force amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The B-1B Lancer is a four-engine supersonic strategic bomber with a maximum speed of Mach 1.25 and a flight range of up to 12,000 kilometers. It can reach the Korean Peninsula within two hours from the Guam base. (Yonhap)
