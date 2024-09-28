Thousands rally in Seoul to call for Yoon resignation

Thousands of South Korean people gathered in the capital city of Seoul to call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation on Saturday, as the coalition of the country's left-wing groups blamed the national leader for tensions on the Korean Peninsula and economic strains, among others.

About 5,000 people were estimated to have flocked to Sejongdaero at 3 p.m. near Namdaemun in central Seoul to protest Yoon's leadership, as the conservative President's five-year term is now less than halfway through, according to the police. The coalition estimated that there were 10,000 participants in Seoul.

Under Yoon's leadership, South Korea "has been failing to protect its people's lives despite the state's duty to do so," said pastor Kim Sang-geun before the crowd. Kim was the former chief of state-owned broadcaster KBS during liberal former president Moon Jae-in's term. He brought up the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 in 2022 and the death of a Marine soldier during a rescue operation in a flooded area in July 2023.

Kim also criticized "antistate forces" who acted like pro-Japanese traitors during Japan's colonial rule of the peninsula from 1910-55 and are still rampant with the Yoon administration trying to rebuild ties with Tokyo. Yoon earlier in August used the same term to express his bid to fight against those in covert operations in the society, during the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise this year.

"We might see Japan's Rising Sun Flags fluttering in our territory," he said, referring to the flags used during the period of Japan's colonization of Korea.

Kim added it is peculiar to see allegations that first lady Kim Keon Hee had exerted her influence on agendas such as military promotions and the ruling People Power Party's candidate nomination process for the April parliamentary election.