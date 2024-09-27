[Weekender] How Seongsu, once an industrial zone, has become ‘Seoul’s Brooklyn’

The streets around Seongsu Station in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul, have recently become a popular destination for young adults and foreign tourists, especially those interested in fashion and beauty products.

The increasing popularity in this area is due to the growing number of fashion brand select shops, along with beauty and drugstores, strategically located along the street to target the rising number of visitors -- creating a virtuous cycle that continues to boost its reputation.

On Sept. 13, Musinsa, the leading online fashion platform in Korea, opened its expansive fashion select shop, Musinsa Store Seongsu @DaerimChanggo, in the Seongsu neighborhood. This single-story retail location, spanning 704 square meters, features over 100 clothing, sneaker and accessory brands. Notably, 85 percent of those fashion brands -- excluding footwear lines -- are domestic. Many such brands are in vogue among teens and young adults who are highly responsive to rapidly changing fashion trends.

"The brands available at Musinsa’s Seongsu store feel more unique to me compared to other shopping districts like Myeong-dong, where well-known brands like Nike and New Balance, as well as fast fashion brands, are more common. For those who are really into fashion, like me, this place is a particularly attractive option,” said Anug Hodel, a 23-year-old product manager from the Netherlands traveling in Korea.

Hodel added that she discovered the store through posts from influencers she follows on Instagram and decided to visit despite the rainy weather, as select shops and pop-up stores like those in Seongsu are rare in the Netherlands.

Alongside the Musinsa Seongsu store, around 40 select shops, both independent and company-operated, are located within the 1.6-kilometer-by-600-meter area of the Seongsu Station neighborhood. Tapping into the growing buzz, French luxury brand Christian Dior opened a boutique there in 2022. Pop-up stores run by global brands like Diptyque, Yves Saint Laurent, Marie Claire and Chanel, as well as small domestic labels, have since dominated the street.

Industry insiders explain that Seongsu-dong's evolution can largely be attributed to its competitive advantage in offering lower rent prices compared to shopping districts like Myeong-dong and Gangnam.

"It wasn’t easy to see Seongsu-dong as a bustling area just over a decade ago. The lower rent prices meant it was mostly home to handmade shoe, leather and auto parts factories,” said an industry official who wished to be unnamed.

“However, due to its proximity to Gangnam, in recent years there has been an effort to leverage these lower rents to attract affluent consumers from nearby upscale shopping districts by opening pop-up stores for small but distinctive brands. As visitor numbers grew, more companies started flocking to the area,” the official added. Seongsu Station is located about 11 kilometers from Gangnam Station, both on Line No. 2, with 11 stops between them, taking around 22 minutes.