Kang Ik-joong's monumental 'Hangeul Wall' unveiled at Korean Cultural Center New York

A 22-meter high wall with 20,000 colorful blocks of Korean letters, or Hangeul, was unveiled Wednesday at the newly opened Korean Cultural Center New York, on E. 32nd Street in Manhattan. The monumental work was created by New York-based artist Kang Ik-joong, known for his iconic works of Hangeul blocks.

Kang’s installation “Hangeul Wall: Things I Love to Talk About” was created in collaboration with participants from more than 50 countries around the world. Some 7,000 submissions were received from May to June via a dedicated website for the project, of which 1,000 were selected for the installation. The website had more than 8.2 million visits, according to the cultural center.

“'Hangeul Wall' is not a wall of despair that divides us and neighbors – but a wall of hope that connects east and west, and south and north. The blocks collected here all contain positive messages such as 'hometown,' 'mother,' 'longing' and 'wish,'” Kang told The Korea Herald on Thursday. “I believe the world we are living is still a place of hope. Hopefully, 'Hangeul Wall' will lead people to think about the future and look back on the past.”