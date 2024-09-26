[Career Compass] ‘Respect is earned, not given’

I interviewed Eun-Mi Chae, the former CEO of FedEx Korea and currently an independent director of SKC. She broke new ground as the first Korean female CEO in the express transportation industry, successfully leading the company for 16 years. With over 35 years of experience, Chae is a pioneer, an exceptional communicator and an inspiring role model.

Q. What was your mindset when you were first appointed as CEO?

A. When I was appointed CEO of FedEx Korea, two key pieces of advice shaped my leadership approach. The first came from my American boss long ago, who told me, “Expats come and go, but locals stay and play pivotal roles in the business. Your role is to engage and motivate local employees, guiding them in the right direction.” The second came from my predecessor, a former boss, who warned, “You’re the first Korean and female CEO in FedEx Korea and the transportation industry. You’ll need to work hard, not because of your abilities, but because of societal biases.” These words made me realize that beyond proving my competency, I had to overcome ingrained perceptions.

Q. You are known for your excellent communication skills. How do you deliver bad news?

A. I always begin with a positive and finish with a positive, even when delivering bad news. For example, instead of diving straight into the issue, I begin by acknowledging their strengths: "Our business has been performing well, and your negotiation skills have been a key contributor." After that, I introduce the core issue: "However, we've encountered an unexpected challenge with on-time delivery in your area." I then explain why the problem occurred or why change is necessary, delivering the negative feedback in the middle. I close by expressing confidence in their abilities: "You have strong fundamentals and have done well in the past so I trust you will handle this well.” This approach ensures feedback remains balanced and constructive.

Q. Feedback is a gift. Any feedback you received and made it your strength?

A. Execution was my core strength, but my manager advised me to improve my planning skills. I embraced the feedback and sought out my engineering team, the best planners. Trying to learn by doing, I joined their brainstorming meeting and immediately recognized my gap. My mind raced and I was impatient, cutting off ideas that appeared non-executable while the engineers were patient and methodical. They used a process of elimination, evaluated each option with flowcharts and rigorously analyzed every potential outcome. I learned the value of structured processes and patience, ensuring no solution was overlooked. I respect them greatly and have since applied their methods to enhance my planning skills.

Q. What were you like as a working mom? Words of encouragement to young working moms?

A. As a working mom with limited time, my strategy was to focus. Whenever possible, I spent quality time with my son. Even brief periods of quality time can have a significant impact. I also prioritized the most important issue and sought tailored solutions to support him in making progress. For young working moms, my advice is to stay persistent and professional at work. Life’s challenges will influence your career, but don’t lose sight of the vision and determination that guided you when you first started. You have the potential to achieve great things.

Q. Your former employees respect you for your warm charisma and great leadership skills. What skills are required to take on a leadership role in a multinational company?

Respect is earned, not given. I was a young female leading in a male-dominated industry. I approached leadership with humility, used respectful language with everyone, and aimed for mutual growth. By consistently following these principles, I built a strong reputation as a leader. In a multinational company, it is crucial to be a collaborative team player, develop strong communication and project-leading skills for global projects and cultivate the ability to make quick, effective decisions that drive successful execution. Mastering these skills will enhance your chances of advancing in the global business world.

Kim Jooyoun, an independent board member at SK Innovation and a former CEO at P&G, answers questions on careers and multinational companies. She can be reached at kimjy2025@outlook.com. -- Ed.