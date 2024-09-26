‘Dirty Money’ follows ironic situation of detectives on the run

From left: “Dirty Money” director Kim Min-soo, Park Byung-eun, Kim Dae-myung and Jung Woo speak during a press conference at the CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald) From left: “Dirty Money” director Kim Min-soo, Park Byung-eun, Kim Dae-myung and Jung Woo speak during a press conference at the CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday. (Kim Da-sol/The Korea Herald)

Kim Min-soo, one of the writers behind crime noir films “The Merciless” (2017) and “Kingmaker” (2022), will release his debut crime flick “Dirty Money” on Oct. 17. “Dirty Money” revolves around detectives Myung-deuk (Jung Woo) and Dong-hyuk (Kim Dae-myung), who become involved with tainted money and make the choice to run away with it, dreaming of committing a perfect crime. Seung-chan (Park Byung-eun), a cynical team leader of an investigative squad, notices something going wrong with the suspicious duo. The debut film from Kim has been invited to various overseas film festivals, such as the 57th Sitges Film Festival in Spain and the 44th Hawaii International Film Festival. He said he tried to differentiate “Dirty Money” from other crime noir films by grounding the detectives in irony. “I focused on delivering the joys of irony to the audience by showing detectives, who are investigating the case, also committing the crime and running away as they’re chased by the gang,” Kim told reporters at a press conference at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Thursday.

Jung Woo (left) and Kim Dae-myung star in “Dirty Money.” (Acemaker Movieworks) Jung Woo (left) and Kim Dae-myung star in “Dirty Money.” (Acemaker Movieworks)

Park Byung-eun stars in “Dirty Money.” (Acemaker Movieworks) Park Byung-eun stars in “Dirty Money.” (Acemaker Movieworks)