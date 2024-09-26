Yoon pledges to set up national AI computing centers

President Yoon Suk Yeol salutes to the national flag as he presided over the inaugural meeting of Presidential Committee on AI held at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday pledged to ramp up its push to enhance national artificial intelligence capabilities by setting up two national AI computing centers through a public-private partnership.

The move, along with deregulations to expedite AI innovations, will "stimulate AI transition" in South Korea's industry and society, while boosting private sector investment in AI, Yoon said.

"The National AI Computing Center will serve as a backbone of research and development in the field of AI and a key infrastructure for the growth of (the AI) industry," Yoon told some 50 participants at the inaugural ceremony of the Presidential Committee on AI, held at Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul on Thursday.

The estimated size of investment to build two centers would reach 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion).

Spurred by the efforts, the public- and private-sector entities will gather strength to put South Korea in the global top three spots in terms of national AI capabilities by 2027, Yoon said.

"The world's AI experts regard the United States, China, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom and South Korea as the global AI powerhouses. If we push ourselves harder, clinching one of the top three spots is not an impossible mission," Yoon said.

The new committee, chaired by Yoon, will be devoted to establishing national policies related to artificial intelligence and presenting the national AI blueprint. The committee kicked off as announced in April, when Seoul vowed to spend over 710 billion won this year to promote the use of AI technologies in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

At the event venue, Yoon appointed Taejae University chief Yeom Jae-ho as the vice chairman of the new presidential committee.

This is Yoon's latest push to advance South Korea's national AI capabilities, as Yoon has moved to address the digital divide since his inauguration in May 2022. Yoon has also repeated his pledge to tackle threats to liberal democracy posed by the abuse of these technologies such as human rights violations through fake news and deepfake image and video manipulation.

Yoon laid out the New York Initiative in September 2022, aimed at preserving universal values like freedom through digital innovation. In September 2023, the president announced a Digital Bill of Rights at the United Nations General Assembly to outline the basic direction for universal digital order.

Yoon also hosted the AI Seoul Summit in May and announced the Seoul Declaration, which focused on three principles of safety, innovation and inclusivity in dealing with AI technologies.

Most recently, Seoul and Washington opened the Global AI Frontier Lab for joint research and development between Korea and the US on Tuesday, while the Korea-US AI Working Group has been operational.