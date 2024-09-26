[Contribution] Turkmenistan celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its Independence

By the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea

This year Turkmenistan celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its Independence and marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea.

Thirty-three years ago, the Constitutional Act on the independence and state structure of Turkmenistan was adopted, according to which Turkmenistan was proclaimed as an independent democratic state. From the date of its independence, under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan has confidently reached new heights of development, successfully realizing social and economic programs and improving state management.

The year of 2024 has a significant importance for the Turkmen people. It has been declared "The Year of the Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi" in honor of the 300th anniversary of birth of the great thinker and classical poet of the Turkmen nation and the entire East. Despite the passage of centuries, the works of Magtymguly Fragi have retained their relevance and continue to be celebrated beyond Turkmenistan. His poetry eloquently embodies core Turkmen values, including love for the homeland, peacefulness, neighborliness and fraternity. Through his verses, Magtymguly Fragi extolled the highest human virtues, such as nobility, loyalty, moral and spiritual purity, mercy, honesty and diligence.

Inspired by the legacy of Magtymguly Fragi and Turkmenistan’s rich historical heritage, the country is actively fostering a fruitful humanitarian dialogue and strengthening friendly relations. These efforts contribute significantly to the promotion of a culture of peace and trust on a global scale.

Being an open and rapidly developing nation, Turkmenistan continues to actively expand its multifaceted cooperation on the global stage. Since gaining independence in 1991, Turkmenistan has successfully strengthened its relationships with countries worldwide across political, economic, educational, scientific, cultural and other sectors. Over the past three decades, the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea has grown to encompass a wide range of sectors. This cooperation is grounded on mutual respect and shared vision for prosperity and development. Effective bilateral cooperation in the political sphere is clearly demonstrated in the joint work of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea in international organizations. It has to be emphasized that the positions of the two countries in various topics of the global agenda largely coincide or are similar. Turkmenistan and Korea are actively working to strengthen international peace, security and stability.

The main factor in strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Korea is the open and fruitful dialogue established between our countries. The reciprocal high-level visits paid in recent years are vivid example of it. The State visit of Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan in June has become a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic, economic and cultural relations between two countries, building on the progress achieved in previous engagements. During the negotiations between the presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and technology.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed support to the "K-Silk Road Cooperation Initiative between Central Asia and the Republic of Korea" announced by the government of the Republic of Korea in June, which is Korea’s first strategy for Central Asia, and highlighted readiness of the Turkmen side for close cooperation between the governments of the two countries in its implementation. The results of the negotiations were bonded with signing of two agreements and six memorandums of understanding. These documents aimed to boost bilateral trade, encourage Korean investment in Turkmenistan’s infrastructure projects, collaborate on energy development and exploring opportunities for increased cultural programs, academic exchanges, and people-to-people connections.

In the framework of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan the Turkmen-Korean business forum is being held in Ashgabat, with the participation in it of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the head of the friendly country Yoon Suk Yeol. It is noteworthy that the interaction of our countries through business communities has received a new impetus for development on a multilateral basis, in particular, on the Central Asia-Republic of Korea platform. In this regard, in Ashgabat on November 2023, in Ashgabat, the 4th meeting of the Business Council and the business forum of young entrepreneurs of Central Asia-Republic of Korea were held. In short, there are all the conditions and opportunities to take the traditional partnership to a qualitatively new level. To date, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea have signed 113 agreements, with 14 investment projects worth over $11 billion underway.

Major Korean companies are deeply involved in giant projects in Turkmenistan, such as the construction of a sulfur gas purification plant at the Galkynysh field, the construction of a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene in Kiyanli, and the modernization of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries.

A special place in the development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea is given to inter-parliamentary cooperation. In recent years, we can observe a noticeable intensification in the development of interaction between the two countries in this direction. A striking example of the special attention paid by our countries to the development of inter-parliamentary interaction is the creation of the Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group.

Parliamentary exchanges with the Republic of Korea have become regular in recent years and an important part of bilateral political relations.

The chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan visited the Republic of Korea five times (in 2008, 2013, 2016, 2019 and 2023) and the high-level delegations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea also visited Turkmenistan four times (twice in 2015, 2018 and 2023).

Considering the importance attached to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, as well as its special role in strengthening and comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, we believe that the official visit of the National Leader of Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea at the end of November 2022 opened a new page in the history of bilateral relations between our countries through parliamentarians.

Here, it is worth noting that during the above-mentioned visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov raised an initiative to establish of Forum Speakers of the Parliaments of "Central Asia and the Republic of Korea." The second meeting of this forum is scheduled for 2024 in Ashgabat, underscoring the commitment to deepening Turkmen-Korean relations.

One significant area of cooperation is the development of smart cities. Turkmenistan’s Arkadag City project is a cornerstone of its urban development strategy. Arkadag City is envisioned as a modern, high-tech urban center that integrates advanced infrastructure and sustainable technologies. South Korea, known for its leadership in smart city solutions, is actively exploring ways to contribute to this landmark project. The city is designed to feature smart infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and integrated technology, making it a prime opportunity for Korean firms specializing in these areas.

Korean companies are set to play a significant role in the Arkadag City project. Their expertise in Internet of Things systems, smart energy solutions, and high-tech infrastructure aligns with Turkmenistan's goals for this new urban development.

It is worth noting that the uniqueness of Arkadag Smart City was recognized with several prestigious awards at the World Smart City Expo in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Sept. 3-5. Arkadag Smart City received honors in three categories: the Smart City Excellence Award, Foreign City Award and for Great Contribution to the World Smart City Expo 2024. This is a true recognition of the successes achieved in the field of national urban development under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

To further boost the presence and impact of Korean businesses in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen side is focusing on several strategic initiatives. These include simplifying regulatory processes to facilitate easier investment, organizing trade missions and business expos to enhance connections between Korean and Turkmen entrepreneurs, and promoting joint ventures in high-tech and sustainable sectors.

Cultural exchange is indeed a vital part of our bilateral relations. Events like the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan held in the Republic of Korea and educational exchanges significantly enhance mutual understanding. The Korean language department at the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages and the Korean Educational Center named after King Sejong, as well as the Information Access Center based on the Innovation and Information Center, located on the territory of the National Institute of Education of Turkmenistan are excellent examples of our cultural cooperation. These initiatives not only promote cultural awareness but also strengthen the bonds of friendship between our peoples. Furthermore, our collaboration extends to health care, sports and tourism, which enriches our cultural and humanitarian ties.

Turkmenistan is committed to exploring new avenues for cooperation with a focus on innovation, sustainable development, and mutual benefit, we anticipate further strengthening of our ties in areas such as technology, energy, and cultural exchange. Both countries are dedicated to working together to achieve our shared goals and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

This article is provided by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea. The views expressed are those of the embassy. – Ed.