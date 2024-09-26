S. Korean FM cites N. Korea-Russia arms transactions as case of UNSC 'limitations'

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. (UN Web TV)

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Wednesday pointed out "limitations" of the UN Security Council in effectively addressing pressing security issues, citing North Korea's transfers of weapons to Russia in breach of relevant UNSC resolutions.

Cho made the remarks during a UNSC open debate on the leadership for peace, where high-level participants discussed a range of issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East, and the civil war in Sudan.

"Adding to the frustration is the fact that the Russian Federation obtains arms and munitions from North Korea in flagrant violation of multiple council resolutions, while using its veto power to undermine the international non-proliferation regime," Cho said.

"We strongly urge Russia and North Korea to comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, all of which were unanimously adopted in this chamber," he added.

Cho was referring to Moscow's March veto of a UNSC resolution on what had been a routine annual extension of the mandate of a UN expert panel tasked with monitoring violations of anti-Pyongyang sanctions. The much-criticized veto led the mandate to expire in late April.

A deepening military alignment between Pyongyang and Moscow has been a source of global security concern.

Earlier this month, a US State Department official said that Russia has secured more than 16,500 containers of munitions and related materiel from North Korea since September last year, and that since late December, Russia has launched upward of 65 North Korean missiles into Ukraine.

The minister underscored the need to advance efforts to address the "underlying causes" of regional and global conflicts.

"Many of today's humanitarian challenges, ranging from poverty and the refugee crisis to resource allocation, are interlinked to security and development," he said. "Therefore, tackling root causes requires an integrated and coherent approach that links humanitarian assistance and development to peace and security."

Cho also reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to contributing more to promoting global peace.

"The Republic of Korea remains a firm believer in multilateralism, and it is fully committed to playing a greater role befitting a country of its stature in promoting global peace and prosperity," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Cho also attended a separate gathering of MIKTA members, consisting of Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, and Australia, to discuss cooperation among middle-power nations, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, Cho expressed concerns over ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, urging joint efforts from MIKTA to enhance global peace and security.

The ministry evaluated the meeting as an opportunity to raise MIKTA's visibility and strengthen its institutional foundation through the gathering of foreign ministers and discussions on strengthening multilateralism. (Yonhap)