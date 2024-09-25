Ex-lawmaker Cho, honorary SNU professor Jung picked as final candidates for Seoul's education chief

Cho Jun-hyuk, a former lawmaker of the predecessor of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during the press conference held in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Cho Jun-hyuk, a former lawmaker of the predecessor of the ruling People Power Party, was chosen Wednesday as the conservative bloc's single candidate for the Oct. 16 by-election for Seoul's education chief.

The conservative bloc's candidacy merger committee said Cho defeated two other right-leaning candidates in a public opinion poll conducted last Saturday.

Educator Ahn Yang-ok and Korea University professor Hong Hoo-jo previously raised objections to the method of electing a single conservative candidate but accepted the results of the opinion poll, committee officials said.

Later in the day, the progressive bloc announced that they had chosen Jung Keun-sik, an honorary professor of sociology at Seoul National University, as their unified candidate for the position. It had initially narrowed down the field from four liberal-leaning candidates to three through a public opinion poll.

Jung has served in various roles, including as a board member of the Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation and chairperson of the second Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The post of the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education went up for grabs when former left-leaning superintendent Cho Hee-yeon was stripped of his post last month after the Supreme Court confirmed a suspended prison sentence for him over abuse of power charges in connection with the reinstatement of dismissed teachers.

Cho was elected to the National Assembly in 2008 but unsuccessfully ran for the Seoul education chief in 2022. He has promised to help improve students' academic abilities and reduce their private education expenses.

Candidates are required to register their candidacy with the municipal election committee between Thursday and Friday. (Yonhap)