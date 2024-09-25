Wild boars killed as over 20 spotted around rural village

Around 20 wild boars unsettled a hillside village in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, prompting a hunt that resulted in the killing of three boars by Wednesday noon, authorities said.

According to Chungcheongnam-do Fire Headquarters, the initial report was made to the 119 emergency operations center at 8:05 a.m., alerting them to the sighting of dozens of wild boars rushing down from the mountain in Unjeong-ri, Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

The call prompted the immediate dispatch of 20 personnel, including police and fire officials, as well as wild boar hunters and drone operators. As of noon on Wednesday, three of the boars had been killed.

In response to the situation, the provincial government sent emergency text alerts twice, at 10:36 a.m. and 11:06 a.m., informing local residents of the wild boar sightings and advising them to stay indoors.

“All surviving wild boars are presumed to have returned to the mountain,” local fire officials said. No casualties or property damage has been reported so far.

One fire engine has remained on-site since 2 p.m. to check the area and ensure safety.