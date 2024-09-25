Wild boars killed as over 20 spotted around rural village

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
2
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
-
3
[Grace Kao] NewJeans fights Hybe for their survival
-
4
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
5
Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years
-
6
KFA Chair denies unfair hiring of national coach
-
7
An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?
-
8
Couple welcoming quintuplets to receive over W170m in childbirth grants
-
9
Korean automakers pressured to diversify supply chains as US bans Chinese tech
-
10
[Herald Interview] Portraying a version of god for young people in 'Hadestown'
Wild boars killed as over 20 spotted around rural villageBy No Kyung-min
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 17:57
Around 20 wild boars unsettled a hillside village in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, prompting a hunt that resulted in the killing of three boars by Wednesday noon, authorities said.
According to Chungcheongnam-do Fire Headquarters, the initial report was made to the 119 emergency operations center at 8:05 a.m., alerting them to the sighting of dozens of wild boars rushing down from the mountain in Unjeong-ri, Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.
The call prompted the immediate dispatch of 20 personnel, including police and fire officials, as well as wild boar hunters and drone operators. As of noon on Wednesday, three of the boars had been killed.
In response to the situation, the provincial government sent emergency text alerts twice, at 10:36 a.m. and 11:06 a.m., informing local residents of the wild boar sightings and advising them to stay indoors.
“All surviving wild boars are presumed to have returned to the mountain,” local fire officials said. No casualties or property damage has been reported so far.
One fire engine has remained on-site since 2 p.m. to check the area and ensure safety.
More from Headlines
-
Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
Texas development shuts down rumors of Samsung plant layoffs
-
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more