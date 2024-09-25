Herald to host 1st Hangeul Olympiad

To celebrate Hangeul Day, which commemorates the invention and proclamation of the Korean alphabet, the 1st Sejong Hangeul Olympiad and 2024 Hangeul Run will take place Oct. 8-9 in Sejong Special Self-governing City.

The two-day event is co-organized by Sejong City, the Sejong Culture and Tourism Foundation and Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald.

As a Korean-language proficiency competition for learners, the Hangeul Olympiad will take place at the Government Complex Sejong Convention Center on Oct. 8, featuring approximately 100 contestants who have passed the preliminary online round.

In teams of three, the contestants will compete in multiple rounds through quizzes, a debate session and a dialect speaking competition.

For its inaugural edition, the competition has invited international students currently enrolled in Korean educational institutions, including in master's and doctoral programs, as well as those on leaves of absence.

Winners will be awarded with honors such as the Sejong Mayor’s Award. All finalists will receive a ceremonial appointment letter as "K-Jiphyeonjeon Scholars" (provisional title) and graduation caps. The competition is open to be viewed by the public.

On Hangeul Day itself, Oct. 9, the 2024 Hangeul Run will be held at Sejong Lake Park, alongside the official ceremony, celebrating the 587th anniversary of King Sejong’s proclamation of Hangeul in 1446.

The run will have two courses: 10.9 kilometers, marking Hangeul Day on the calendar, and 5.15 kilometers, representing King Sejong’s birthday. Sean, a Korean rapper known for his philanthropic activities, will join participants in running the 10.9-km course.

The event is open to everyone with a participation fee of 22,000 won. All participants will receive commemorative T-shirts and other free gifts.

1st Sejong Hangeul Olympiad

▶ Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

▶ Location: Exhibition Hall, Government Complex Sejong Convention Center

▶ Program: Reels contest / OX quiz / Debate battle / Dialect speaking contest

2024 Hangeul Run - Charity race wiht Sean

▶ Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

▶ Location: Sejong Lake Park