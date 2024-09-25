'Gyeongseong Creature Season 2': faster and ready to confront past

The second season of "Gyeongseong Creature," one of Netflix Korea's largest projects, promises a faster pace as well as an exciting new plot and characters to address viewer comments about the slow pace of the first season, director Jung Dong-yoon said Wednesday.

The first season of "Gyeongseong Creature" is set in 1945 Gyeongseong, where Chae-ok (Han So-hee) and Tae-sang (Park Seo-jun) uncover secret experiments intended to transform humans into monsters. The series draws heavily on the real-life atrocities of Unit 731, a division of the Imperial Japanese Army infamous for the human experiments it performed in the 1940s. In the show, this is reflected through the Japanese military's experiments to turn Koreans into monsters.

In "Gyeongseong Creature Season 2," the story picks up 79 years later, centering around Chae-ok who is now part-monster, part-human and gifted with eternal youth. She encounters Ho-jae (Park), a man who strikingly resembles her former lover, Tae-sang.

Along with the entirely new setting, the second season also introduces two new key characters. Lee Moo-saeng portrays Captain Kuroko, leader of a secret agent team working for the company behind the 1945 experiments, while Bae Hyun-sung joins the cast as Seung-jo who, with the ability to use tentacles, is on a hunt for Ho-jae and Chae-ok.

The director emphasized that a key difference between the first and second seasons is the pace at which the latter unfolds.

“1945 was a difficult year to portray, and I aimed for a more subdued representation of the era (when producing) the first season,” director Jung said during a press conference in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday.

"However, there was a 79-year time jump in season two. Given the series' modern setting, I focused on establishing a greater sense of speed that aligns with the contemporary era, using various elements, including visuals and sound," he said.