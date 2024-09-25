[Graphic News] World produces 52m tons of plastic pollution annually: study

A recent study reveals that the world generates 52 million metric tons of plastic pollution each year, with a significant portion coming from countries in the Global South. This staggering amount could fill New York City’s Central Park to the height of the Empire State Building. The study, led by the University of Leeds, examined waste production across more than 50,000 cities and towns globally.

More than two-thirds of this pollution comes from countries with poor waste collection services, primarily in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. India tops the list as the largest contributor to plastic waste, producing 9.3 million metric tons annually, followed by Nigeria and Indonesia. China, despite being a large producer, has made strides in reducing its plastic waste generation, ranking fourth. The study also highlights the health risks posed by the open burning of plastic waste, a common practice in regions with insufficient waste management systems.