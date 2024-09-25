[Graphic News] World produces 52m tons of plastic pollution annually: study

Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested 16 years after murdering girlfriend, hiding body in cement
-
2
[Online Predators] Online reviews of sex tourism in Southeast Asia proliferate
-
3
Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm
-
4
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
5
[Herald Review] 'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama
-
6
Middle East’s big AI push lures Korean tech firms
-
7
[Grace Kao] NewJeans fights Hybe for their survival
-
8
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
-
9
NK nuclear test 'possible' around US election in Nov., says Yoon aide
-
10
[News Focus] Ex-Moon aide slammed from both sides over remarks on leaving Koreas divided
[Graphic News] World produces 52m tons of plastic pollution annually: studyBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 08:00
A recent study reveals that the world generates 52 million metric tons of plastic pollution each year, with a significant portion coming from countries in the Global South. This staggering amount could fill New York City’s Central Park to the height of the Empire State Building. The study, led by the University of Leeds, examined waste production across more than 50,000 cities and towns globally.
More than two-thirds of this pollution comes from countries with poor waste collection services, primarily in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. India tops the list as the largest contributor to plastic waste, producing 9.3 million metric tons annually, followed by Nigeria and Indonesia. China, despite being a large producer, has made strides in reducing its plastic waste generation, ranking fourth. The study also highlights the health risks posed by the open burning of plastic waste, a common practice in regions with insufficient waste management systems.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years