S. Korean science ministry opens joint AI research lab with NYU

Most Popular
-
1
[Online Predators] Online reviews of sex tourism in Southeast Asia proliferate
-
2
Man arrested 16 years after murdering girlfriend, hiding body in cement
-
3
Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm
-
4
Middle East’s big AI push lures Korean tech firms
-
5
[Herald Review] 'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama
-
6
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
7
[Grace Kao] NewJeans fights Hybe for their survival
-
8
NK nuclear test 'possible' around US election in Nov., says Yoon aide
-
9
[News Focus] Ex-Moon aide slammed from both sides over remarks on leaving Koreas divided
-
10
What will Yoon, Han talk about at dinner?
S. Korean science ministry opens joint AI research lab with NYUBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 22:10
South Korea's science ministry said Tuesday it has opened a joint artificial intelligence research lab in collaboration with New York University as part of efforts to lead global-level AI research projects.
The new Global AI Frontier Lab at NYU aims to become a global AI joint research hub for researchers from South Korea and the United States, as well as many other countries, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
The lab will be co-led by two distinguished computer scientists -- Cho Kyung-hyun and Yann LeCun -- who are both professors at NYU.
Cho is currently a board member of the South Korean AI startup Upstage, while LeCun is the chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms Inc., the operator of Facebook and Instagram.
The science ministry has set aside 45 billion won ($33.8 million) to fund the lab over the next five years, and NYU plans to contribute $31.5 million.
At the lab, experts from Seoul and Washington will focus on fundamental research in AI, and study trust and responsible AI, as well as AI for medical and health care, according to the ministry.
"This is a critical moment of change for the AI partnership between South Korea and the US," Science Minister Yoo Sang-im said during the lab's opening ceremony in New York, calling for further expansion of the bilateral partnership in science and technology. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years