Malaysia celebrates 67th National Day in Seoul

Malaysia celebrates 67th National Day in SeoulBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 14:37
The Malaysian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the country's 67th National Day Monday, commemorating Malaysia's independence from British Colonial rule in 1957.
Celebrating the day, which falls on August 31, Malaysian Ambassador to South Korea Mohd Zamruni Khalid emphasized that the country, surrounded by unprecedented political uncertainties, has remained steadfast and resilient in its quest to move forward.
"Over the years, Malaysia has shown that it can overcome the odds. ... Today, Malaysia stands as a modern, progressive and dynamic nation based on the principles enunciated in the Malaysia Madani policy framework, which emphasizes good governance, sustainable development and rational harmony in the country," he said.
During the event, the ambassador also touted Seoul and Kuala Lumpur's robust and dynamic bilateral relations.
Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1960, the two countries have fostered a robust partnership across trade, investment, tourism, education and human resources, according to the Malaysian envoy, stressing that his country is ready to elevate the relationship to the next level.
"Sixty four years after our diplomatic link, the relations between Malaysia and South Korea have grown from strength to strength, encompassing many fields. Key political, economic and social-cultural indicators reflect significantly the depth and breadth of the bilateral relations between the two countries," the ambassador said.
