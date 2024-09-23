Yoon's office says 3 bills, including on first lady, violate Constitution

Three recently passed bills, including one targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee, violate the Constitution, the presidential office said Monday, suggesting they will be vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The bills were unilaterally passed by the main opposition Democratic Party on Thursday despite fierce objections from the ruling People Power Party.

One calls for an independent probe into Kim's stock manipulation allegations, as well as her receipt of a luxury bag and her alleged interference with the ruling party's candidate nominations ahead of the April 10 general elections.

The others call for a special counsel probe into allegations of inappropriate interference in the military's investigation into the 2023 death of a Marine, and promoting the use of local currency vouchers to boost the economy.

"It is a duty and an obligation for the president to exercise his veto power against anti-constitutional and unlawful bills," a presidential official told reporters.