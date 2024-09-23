Yanolja Cloud appoints accounting specialist as new CFO

Yanolja Cloud, a South Korean provider of AI-based Software as a Service solutions, announced on Monday the appointment of Moon Byung-deok as its new chief financial officer.

Moon, a seasoned financial expert, previously offered accounting audit and financial advice to both domestic and overseas companies at Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers. Since joining Yanolija in 2021, Moon has served as its chief accounting officer in charge of managing business and tax accounting.

As it has been rapidly expanding its footprint in almost 200 countries, Yanolja Cloud values Moon’s ability in global business management. He is expected to enhance the company’s transparency and financial solvency in line with global standards.

“With our AI services bolstering profitability and growth in the global market, we have turned our eyes from a travel-focused business to a comprehensive export industry. Leveraging my experience, I will contribute to expanding our global presence while ensuring financial transparency and solvency,” said Moon.