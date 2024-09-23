Illit to release second mini-album 'I'll Like You' next month

Promotional poster for Illit's second mini-album "I'll Like You" to be release on Oct. 21 (Belift Lab)

Rookie K-pop group Illit will release its second mini-album “I’ll Like You” on Oct. 21, the band announced through global fandom platform Weverse on Monday.

This marks the group’s first new music in seven months, following the success of their debut mini-album “Super Real Me.” The album made waves both at home and abroad, even securing a spot on the Billboard 200.

The group has quickly risen to prominence since its March debut, with its title track “Magnetic” appearing on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Chart -- an unprecedented feat for a K-pop group’s debut release. "Magnetic" also became the fastest K-pop debut song to surpass 400 million streams on Spotify.

According to Belift Lab, Illit's agency, "I’ll Like You" will feature the group’s signature vibrant energy and relatable themes while exploring such subjects as youthful emotions and the search for personal answers.