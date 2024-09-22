[Graphic News] Number of international flight passengers rises 19.9% in July-Aug.: data

The number of international flight passengers during the summer vacation season this year increased 19.9 percent on-year to fully recover to the prepandemic level, data showed.

A total of 15.69 million people used international flights at South Korean airports in July and August, up nearly 20 percent from a year earlier, according to data compiled by the Korea Airports Corp. and the Incheon International Airport Corp.

This year’s figure came to about 97 percent of that logged in 2019.

By destination, the number of travelers using flights linking South Korea and Japan came to 4.17 million during the cited period, which was the largest number for a single country.

The figure marked an 18.5 percent on-year increase and 25 percent growth from 2019. (Yonhap)