[Herald Review] Olivia Rodrigo thrills Korean fans with endless energy

[Herald Review] Olivia Rodrigo thrills Korean fans with endless energyBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 14:23
American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo captivated the audience with her boundless energy for the first time in South Korea.
As part of the Guts World Tour, she held concerts on Friday and Saturday at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, drawing a total of 15,000.
Wearing a sparkling silver two-piece outfit, the 21-year-old opened the show by performing a series of hit songs, including “Bad Idea Right?,” “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” and “Vampire.”
Spectators on all three levels of the stadium got to their feet to soak in the music as Rodrigo shouted, “I want you all to stand up, jump and scream!”
Rodrigo showcased a variety of stage setups tailored to each song. She played a grand piano for “Drivers License,” used home videos from her childhood as the backdrop for “Teenage Dream” and ran across the stage playing the guitar during “So American.”
Her concerts in Korea featured the same large-scale production as her North American performances, including the iconic moon and star set rising between the audience. The all-female band and dance teams added richness to the performance.
“This is my first time in Korea and you guys live in the coolest country. I’m having the best time,” said Rodrigo.
Sitting on a crescent moon structure floating above the stage, Rodrigo sang “Logical,” waving and greeting the audience on all three floors. Throughout the concert she interacted with the concertgoers, wishing a happy birthday to one fan and taking pictures with another’s phone.
After performing 21 songs over two hours, Rodrigo returned to the stage for an encore, wearing a T-shirt with “Seoul American” emblazoned across it. With a red megaphone in hand, she exuded rebellious charm while performing “Good 4 U” and “Get Him Back!,” before expressing her gratitude to the audience once again.
Meanwhile, Rodrigo, who has consistently spoken out on women’s issues, announced Friday via social media that she would donate a portion of the proceeds from her Seoul concerts to the Korean Foundation for Women. The foundation, established in 1999, has supported the activities of women’s organizations with a goal to make a society that “gives hope to our daughters.”
