Yoon returns home from Czech trip focused on nuclear energy cooperation

Yoon returns home from Czech trip focused on nuclear energy cooperationBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 22, 2024 - 09:32
President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Sunday from his trip to the Czech Republic, focused on strengthening South Korea's bid to secure a nuclear energy deal and enhance economic ties with the European nation.
Yoon held summit talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday and Friday, promoting Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's (KHNP) bid to build two nuclear power plants in Dukovany, after being selected as a preferred bidder in July.
His visit came as the project faces a legal challenge from US-based Westinghouse Electric, which filed an appeal with Czech authorities last month, alleging that KHNP's reactor designs are based on its technology.
Yoon assured Czech leaders that the legal issue would be resolved amicably through consultations between Seoul and Washington, while pledging support for a mutually beneficial partnership in the nuclear energy project.
During his trip, the two countries signed several agreements covering the entire nuclear energy cycle, including construction, operation, maintenance, nuclear fuel management, and waste disposal.
If finalized, the deal — estimated at around 24 trillion won ($17.3 billion) — will mark South Korea's second nuclear power plant export, following a previous deal with the United Arab Emirates. (Yonhap)
