Heavy rain, strong winds to lash Korea this weekend

Pedestrians cross the street with umbrellas through the rain on Friday in Jung-gu, central Seoul as the city saw up to 16 millimeters of rain as of 4 p.m. (Yonhap)

Heavy rain, with strong winds of up to 25 meters per second, is expected over the weekend when Typhoon Pulasan passes near South Korea’s southern region on Saturday evening, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday.

The state weather agency warned that heavy rain will be concentrated in the Greater Seoul area of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, and Jeju Island, with some areas expected to receive up to 300 mm of rainfall by Sunday.

From Friday evening to Sunday, the central region, including Greater Seoul, Gangwon Province, and the Chungcheong Provinces, will experience rainfall rates of 30 to 50 mm per hour. Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, and central and northern Gangwon Province could see up to 120 mm of rain, while the eastern coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon may receive 300 mm or more.

More than 200 mm of rain is predicted to fall on the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province until Sunday, while Jeju Island will see rain of up to 150 mm, with heavily hit regions seeing up to 250 mm.

Along with heavy rain, the KMA anticipates strong winds ranging in speed from 20 to 25 meters per second until Saturday for Jeju Island and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province – strong enough to blow signboards off buildings. In the rest of the country, wind gusts of up to 15 meters per second are expected.