'Music Bank' team demands apology from Real Madrid for cancellation of Madrid concert

The KBS' “Music Bank” overseas concert, scheduled for next month at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, has been abruptly canceled by Spanish soccer club Real Madrid, according to the "Music Bank" production team.

In a statement released Thursday, the production team asked for an official apology and explanation from Real Madrid CF, expressing its deep frustration over the sudden cancellation of the Madrid concert.

“We deeply regret Real Madrid's unilateral decision to cancel the concert. We cannot accept the club's arbitrary decision, made unfairly without any prior discussion,” the statement said.

The concert, titled “Music Bank in Madrid,” was scheduled to be held at the Spanish soccer club’s home stadium on Oct. 12, featuring a lineup of eight K-pop acts, including Enhypen, aespa, BoyNextDoor, Riize and Nmixx. A total of 33,000 fans from 87 countries have purchased tickets for the event, according to the production team.

On Sept. 13, Real Madrid announced through its official website and Spanish media that it had “provisionally decided to reschedule its events and concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.”

“This decision is part of a series of measures that the club has been implementing to ensure strict compliance with current municipal regulations during concerts,” the club said.

While the club said new dates will be soon be announced for concerts by Dellafuente, Aitana and Lola Indigo, originally scheduled to take place November, December and March 2025, respectively, it said "Music Bank in Madrid" scheduled for Oct. 12 is definitively canceled.

The “Music Bank” production team said, “Real Madrid had not made any official requests or discussions with the organizers regarding the concert's cancellation,” adding that despite the announcement being made six days ago, there has been no official explanation or apology from the club and the situation is “extremely shocking and incomprehensible.”

The team demanded that the club take “ethical and financial responsibility for the damages arising from the cancelation of the concert to K-pop fans and artists who have invested a considerable amount of time and money to attend the concert.”

The team also emphasized that if the concert is resumed, they have “both the capability and the determination to make every effort to not disappoint K-pop fans,” including adjusting the performance time and minimizing noise.