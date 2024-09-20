Hanwha Ocean unveils zero-emission LNG carrier for greener shipping

Most Popular
Hanwha Ocean unveils zero-emission LNG carrier for greener shippingBy Park Li-na
Published : Sept. 20, 2024 - 16:37
Leading Korean shipbuilding and offshore company Hanwha Ocean unveiled its next-generation zero-emission liquefied natural gas carrier, Ocean 1, at Gastech 2024 in a move to spearhead sustainable maritime innovation.
The company announced Friday that Ocean 1 was showcased at the conference held in Houston from Sept. 17-20, where it attracted the interest of over 100 major shipbuilding and shipping line representatives.
This marks the first time Hanwha has revealed the technologies behind its vision for a carbon-free vessel powered by alternative fuel, which it first announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year.
Ocean 1, equipped with an ammonia gas turbine-based electric propulsion system, is the world’s first LNG carrier capable of operating entirely without fossil fuels. It can also function on a dual-fuel system using LNG and offers flexibility to integrate fuel cells and batteries in the future.
“The zero-emission gas carrier unveiled at this forum is an innovative green solution that will lead the industry,” a Hanwha Ocean official said.
Alongside Ocean 1, Hanwha Ocean introduced its High Manganese Steel Cargo Tank Independent Type-B technology, designed to significantly reduce boil-off gas and enhance transportation efficiency.
The company also presented its roadmap for the commercialization of autonomous ships, showcasing control systems, navigation systems, smart ship solutions and digital twin technologies essential for uncrewed operation and automated cargo handling.
In collaboration with its affiliates Hanwha Engine and Hanwha Power Systems, Hanwha Ocean has developed advanced monitoring systems and retrofit solutions aimed at helping shipowners meet greenhouse gas emission regulations and reduce costs without the need for new ship construction.
“We will continue to strengthen collaboration with Hanwha affiliates and solidify our position as a global maritime solutions provider leading the decarbonization of the seas,” the official added.
