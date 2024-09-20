‘Squid Game 2’ teaser hints at where next games take place

The brutal games will continue in the second season of Netflix's mega-hit Korean original series "Squid Game" in one of the most familiar childhood places – a schoolyard.

In a 56-second-long teaser video unveiled Friday on Netflix’s official YouTube, the main protagonist Sung Ki-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is seen waking up to a morning call. Soon, he points the gun toward the door, on guard, and as the door opens, he faces the Frontman (Lee Byung-hun) who devised the bloody games in the first season.

As Ki-hun is shown returning for a new death game -- one where the contestants will vie to become the ultimate winner and secure the 45.6 billion won ($33 million) prize money -- the show’s signature upbeat music plays in the background and the guards once again don hot pink jumpsuits.

Cash starts to pile up inside a piggy bank and an announcement is heard: “Are you ready to play?”

A major hint about where the games take place is revealed as the teaser shows a shot of a school playground, with the slogan “Strongly, Bravely, Undauntedly” hanging on the building's wall.

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun are set to return alongside new cast members Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young and Yang Dong-geun.

The second season of "Squid Game," whose first season captivated the world upon its 2021 release, will be released on Dec. 26. Its third and final season is set for release in 2025, according to Netflix.